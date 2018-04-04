

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An Alberta man convicted in the death of his toddler who was scheduled to speak at a holistic exposition in Calgary has been removed from the lineup.

David Stephan was listed as one of the presenters for the “Body Soul & Spirit Expo,” which bills itself as a “holistic lifestyle show” that showcases products, services and resources for “growth, wholeness and self-understanding.”

According to the show’s website, Stephan was expected to speak about how to achieve brain and thyroid health during a session on Friday. However, his profile was no longer listed on the expo’s list of speakers by Wednesday morning.

A statement posted online by Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, the venue for the exposition, stated that they had expressed concern to the organizers of the event. They said the exposition issued a statement in response stating that “Body Soul & Spirit has removed David Stephan from participating” in the weekend event.

“Body Soul & Spirit is now reviewing the exhibitor application process in order to maintain the integrity of all future shows,” the statement added.

Earlier, an organizer of the “Body Soul & Spirit Expo” told CTV Calgary that Stephan’s inclusion in the expo as one of the presenters was acceptable.

In 2016, Stephan and his wife were convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 19-month-old son Ezekiel. During the trial, the court heard the couple tried to treat their son’s bacterial meningitis with natural remedies such as, garlic, onion and horseradish instead of taking him to a doctor. Ezekiel died in 2012.

Stephan was sentenced to four months in prison and his wife was given three months of house arrest. Before the sentences are carried out, the case will be heard by the Supreme Court in May after an appeals court ruling wasn’t unanimous.

Earlier this year, Stephan was scheduled to speak at the Health and Wellness Expos of Canada in various cities across the country until sponsors protested his involvement and he was dropped.

With files from CTV Calgary