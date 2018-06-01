

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A man is facing a number of serious charges, including sexual assault using a Taser and impersonating a police officer, after a lengthy standoff at a house in Richmond, B.C.

A Good Samaritan called police on Wednesday morning after helping a woman who said she had escaped from a home where she was held against her will.

By 1 p.m., armed police officers surrounded the property at approximately 1 p.m. Three hours later, police negotiators were able to convince the lone occupant in the house to surrender peacefully. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Police said a school located two blocks away was put in “hold-and-secure,” where the outer doors are locked but classes operate regularly, as an added precaution.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant and were seen wearing gas masks as they combed through the property and collected evidence. The driveway appeared to be full of clutter and an old minivan and a new Tesla were parked out front.

A neighbour told CTV Vancouver that the man who lived there would be up at odd hours in the night working in the driveway and occasionally sleeping in his van.

“It's his brother's house,” neighbour Rod Caris said. “A lot of people complain about him because he's up all night doing stuff in his driveway and his garage making noise.”

The complaints included that he was operating a makeshift metal shop, welding and sawing during the night, and on one occasion, burning some kind of a chemical in barrel.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond confirmed that multiple complaints had been made about hoarding and something burning at that address. The spokesperson said inspectors visited the property a number of times. The last inspection occurred in October and the occupant of the home cleaned it to their satisfaction at that time. The value for the property has been assessed at $2.6 million.

It’s unclear how the suspect allegedly impersonated a police officer or how long the woman was allegedly held captive for in the home.

Cheng Ian Huang, 42, has been charged with kidnapping, assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault using a Taser, possession of a firearm without a permit, impersonating a police officer and uttering a threat.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos