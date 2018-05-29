Man charged after child left in hot car saved by passerby, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:32PM EDT
HAMILTON -- Police say a man is charged after a child was left in a hot car in a Hamilton parking lot.
Hamilton police say a woman spotted a young child alone inside a black four-door car with the vehicle alarm activated in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday evening.
They say the child was unable to open the car door, so the woman coached the child on how to get out of the car.
When police and paramedics arrived the child was treated and cleared.
A 53-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with leaving a child unattended and is to appear in court on June 20.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Feds fail to measure gaps between First Nations, others: audit
- Two B.C. men vanish on Vancouver Island days after sailing north from Panama
- Animals stolen from Ontario zoo are 'family', worker says in tearful plea
- Toronto erects signs warning people of red-winged blackbirds' bad behaviour
- Conservation groups' pact will help save Atlantic salmon