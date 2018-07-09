Man charged after allegedly walking away with three-year-old boy
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 10:48AM EDT
KITCHENER, Ont. -- Police say a man has been charged with abduction after allegedly picking up a three-year-old boy at a park in Kitchener, Ont.
Investigators say the alleged incident happened on Saturday afternoon, when the boy was with his mother in Victoria Park.
They say the woman stopped the man after he started walking away with her son.
Police say the 50-year-old Kitchener man has also been charged with breach of probation and breach of recognizance.
Investigators are asking anyone who was at the park at the time to come forward.
