Man arrested after marked police car stolen in southwest Calgary
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 6:00PM EST
CALGARY -- A man is in custody following the theft of a marked police car in southwest Calgary.
Police say the car was stolen Monday afternoon while an officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person.
The officer had stopped his vehicle on the side of the road near a group of people and briefly stepped out of his car to speak with them.
Police allege one of the individuals got into the police vehicle and drove away.
A helicopter was used along with covert resources to track the stolen car, which police say did not have any firearms inside.
About 30 minutes later, the vehicle was located in a parkade and one man was taken into custody.
Investigators with the traffic section are looking into what happened.
The Calgary Police Service says it is also reviewing the circumstances to prevent a similar theft.
