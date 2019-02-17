Man, 20, killed in snowmobile crash on frozen Ontario river
THESSALON, Ont. -- Police say a 20-year-old man has died in a snowmobile accident on a frozen river in central Ontario.
Members of the OPP's East Algoma detachment were called to the incident in Thessalon, on the north shore of Lake Huron, Sunday afternoon.
They say a local man was killed when the snowmobile he was driving lost control on the Thessalon River and crashed into a bridge.
A team of technical investigators has been called in, and a post-mortem is scheduled for the coming days in Sault Ste. Marie.
The victim has been identified as Nicolas Barber.
