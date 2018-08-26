Major fire hits Winnipeg apartment building
Fire tore through an apartment building on Beaverhill Boulevard in Winnipeg on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (Joel St. Goddard / Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Large flames lit up the early-morning sky in Winnipeg as fire tore through an apartment building on Sunday morning.
The fire at the building on Beaverhill Boulevard was first spotted around 6 a.m.
The building was evacuated, with some residents watching from behind a police line as firefighters brought the flames under control.
Pictures posted to social media showed flames stretching from the bottom to the top of the three-storey building.Damage to the building is considered serious.
No injuries were reported, according to the building’s property manager.
With files from CTV Winnipeg
Massive apartment fire on Vermillion Road early this morning. Property Manager tells me everyone got out okay. pic.twitter.com/Ooa8PXjd5x— Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) August 26, 2018
Residents of the apartment building are watching this morning as fire crews continue to work on the building. The fire is out but the damage is described as significant. pic.twitter.com/5GZnn4pBV5— Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) August 26, 2018