

CTVNews.ca Staff





Large flames lit up the early-morning sky in Winnipeg as fire tore through an apartment building on Sunday morning.

The fire at the building on Beaverhill Boulevard was first spotted around 6 a.m.

The building was evacuated, with some residents watching from behind a police line as firefighters brought the flames under control.

Pictures posted to social media showed flames stretching from the bottom to the top of the three-storey building.Damage to the building is considered serious.

No injuries were reported, according to the building’s property manager.

With files from CTV Winnipeg

Massive apartment fire on Vermillion Road early this morning. Property Manager tells me everyone got out okay. pic.twitter.com/Ooa8PXjd5x — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) August 26, 2018