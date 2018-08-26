Large flames lit up the early-morning sky in Winnipeg as fire tore through an apartment building on Sunday morning.

The fire at the building on Beaverhill Boulevard was first spotted around 6 a.m.

The building was evacuated, with some residents watching from behind a police line as firefighters brought the flames under control.

Pictures posted to social media showed flames stretching from the bottom to the top of the three-storey building.Damage to the building is considered serious.

No injuries were reported, according to the building’s property manager.

With files from CTV Winnipeg