Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes off Newfoundland coast; not felt on land
The results from a seismometer are seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 9:33AM EDT
BONAVISTA, N.L. - Earthquakes Canada says a quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck off the coast of Newfoundland on Sunday night, but was not felt on land.
The government agency says the earthquake happened about 290 kilometres northeast of Bonavista, N.L., at around 11 p.m. local time.
It says the quake was approximately 10 kilometres deep.
Natural Resources Canada says the quake does not pose a tsunami risk.
