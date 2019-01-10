Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits southern New Brunswick
A map shows the epicenter of the 3.7 magnitude earthquake that hit New Brunswick on Thursday, January 10, as well as how far away it was felt. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 11:18AM EST
A minor earthquake hit southern New Brunswick Thursday morning.
Earthquakes Canada confirmed the preliminary 3.7 magnitude quake hit at 9:49 local time, 17 kilometres north of the town of Hampton, N.B..
Occurring at a depth of only 2.0 kilometres, the quake was widely felt. More than 160 people reported to Earthquakes Canada that they experienced weak shaking, with some reports coming from as far as Saint John, N.B..
According to Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake is only the sixth the area has experienced in the past five years. It’s also the largest in that time frame.
No significant damage has been reported, but the government of N.B. said that officials are monitoring the situation.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.7 on 10 Jan at 09:49 AST.— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 10, 2019
Details : https://t.co/nwLbnn7qRp
17 km WNW of Hampton, NB
35 km N of Saint John, NB
We are aware there has been an earthquake reported and officials are monitoring. https://t.co/mY8aoyaSlI— Government of NB (@Gov_NB) January 10, 2019
Yes that was an earthquake…at 9:49am this morning the Kennebecasis Valley felt the rumble of a 3.7 Magnitude earth quake see the details here https://t.co/rdZsiuO9bG— Rothesay (@Rothesay_NB) January 10, 2019
I thought my chunky dog made the floor shake when he jumped onto the couch... but it was actually a small earthquake. Sorry, pup. #saintjohn #earthquake— Shannon G (@ShanGreenlaw) January 10, 2019
We felt that here in @Rothesay_NB , shook the house for a few seconds #earthquake https://t.co/e4QgiSsiEM— elaineshannon (@elaineshannon) January 10, 2019
