A minor earthquake hit southern New Brunswick Thursday morning.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed the preliminary 3.7 magnitude quake hit at 9:49 local time, 17 kilometres north of the town of Hampton, N.B..

Occurring at a depth of only 2.0 kilometres, the quake was widely felt. More than 160 people reported to Earthquakes Canada that they experienced weak shaking, with some reports coming from as far as Saint John, N.B..

According to Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake is only the sixth the area has experienced in the past five years. It’s also the largest in that time frame.

No significant damage has been reported, but the government of N.B. said that officials are monitoring the situation.