

CTVNews.ca Staff





A minor earthquake hit southern New Brunswick Thursday morning.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed the preliminary 3.7 magnitude quake hit at 9:49 local time, 17 kilometres north of the town of Hampton, N.B..

Occurring at a depth of only 2.0 kilometres, the quake was widely felt. More than 160 people reported to Earthquakes Canada that they experienced weak shaking, with some reports coming from as far as Saint John, N.B..

According to Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake is only the sixth the area has experienced in the past five years. It’s also the largest in that time frame.

No significant damage has been reported, but the government of N.B. said that officials are monitoring the situation.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.7 on 10 Jan at 09:49 AST.



Details : https://t.co/nwLbnn7qRp



17 km WNW of Hampton, NB



35 km N of Saint John, NB — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 10, 2019

We are aware there has been an earthquake reported and officials are monitoring. https://t.co/mY8aoyaSlI — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) January 10, 2019

Yes that was an earthquake…at 9:49am this morning the Kennebecasis Valley felt the rumble of a 3.7 Magnitude earth quake see the details here https://t.co/rdZsiuO9bG — Rothesay (@Rothesay_NB) January 10, 2019

