The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE, Que. -- The lawyer for one of the three men charged in the deadly Lac-Megantic train derailment says his client had a limited role in the tragedy.

Guy Poupart says Richard Labrie, who was traffic controller for the Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway, was actually 200 kilometres from Lac-Megantic when the tragedy occurred in the summer of 2013.

Poupart told jurors in his closing arguments today a good portion of the Crown's evidence did not concern Labrie and he asked they take that into account when they begin their deliberations.

Labrie, train conductor Tom Harding and Jean Demaitre, the manager of train operations, are all charged with criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Megantic and exploded, killing the 47 and destroying part of the downtown core.

The Crown presented its closing arguments Wednesday and Demaitre's lawyer had his turn Thursday. It is unclear whether Harding's lawyer will come up later today or on Monday.