Jurors in Lac-Megantic railway trial begin deliberations
Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 4:15AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 10:10AM EST
SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Twelve jurors at the trial of three men charged in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster have begun their first day of deliberations in a Quebec courthouse.
They will deliberate the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged with criminal negligence in the tragedy that killed 47 people in July 2013 when a runaway train carrying crude derailed and exploded.
They have pleaded not guilty.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
The Crown contends Harding failed to perform a proper brake test and didn't apply enough handbrakes after he parked the 73-wagon convoy on July 5, 2013.
Labrie and Demaitre are accused of failing to ask enough questions to ensure the train was properly secure after a fire broke out on the locomotive and firefighters shut off its engine, compromising the braking system.
The trial began Oct. 2.
