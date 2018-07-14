

CTVNews.ca Staff





Manitoba RCMP are investigating a daycare centre on Peguis First Nation after allegations of child abuse became public last week.

Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson told CTV Winnipeg by phone that the band council had become aware of the allegations a week and a half ago.

Following their investigation, three employees of the day care have been let go.

He declined further comment.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, the investigation is “active and ongoing,” but that they wouldn’t be releasing any more information until after it’s complete.

It is unknown what the nature of the abuse was.

A relative of one of the children, who asked not to be identified, says that the daycare called an emergency meeting this week after rumours of the allegations began to spread.

“It’s very shocking: everyone is sick to their stomachs not knowing what happened to these children.”

They say that many families have pulled their children out of daycare as a result.

A worker at the daycare declined to comment, referring CTV Winnipeg to Chief Hudson.

