A husband and wife were found dead in their Oakville, Ont. home early Wednesday morning after police responded to a weapons-related call.

The married couple has been identified as Prem and Jan Singh. A neighbour described the Singhs as “great people” who lived in the area for years and had recently celebrated their daughter’s wedding.

Officers were called to the house near Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent at around 5 a.m. for a "weapons-related call."

Sgt. Alistair Watt said that, when police arrived, a deceased man and woman were found inside the residence.

Police said Wednesday that they have not found the weapon involved, but it is believed to be inside the house.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects, and police said there is no risk to public safety.

Neighbour Ralph Geronimo said his family received a phone call early Wednesday morning from police telling them to go to their basement and stay there until further notice.

Geronimo said he’s known the Singh family for years, and the news comes as a shock.

“We’ve got a tight knit neighbourhood, they’re great people. They had one daughter who just got married this summer. They had a beautiful Indian wedding,” he said. “It makes no sense at all.”

