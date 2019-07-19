

A tornado-warned storm roared over southwestern Ontario Thursday afternoon, with Environment Canada issuing warnings for London and surrounding communities.

The national weather agency issued a tornado warning for London-Middlesex just before 2 p.m., warning residents of a dangerous thunderstorm moving into the area.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado,” the agency warned. “Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” Environment Canada said.

Social media users shared photos showing the thick clouds rolling over London, plunging parts of the city into darkness.

Others reported feeling “the rolling thunder in the ground” due to the intensity of the storm, while the University of Western Ontario sounded its two tornado warning sirens on campus as a result of the storm.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the national weather agency ended the tornado warning issued for London as the storm moved east.

Here’s a look at some of the incredible images of the tornado-warned storm.

