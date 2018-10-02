

CTVNews.ca Staff





A family in Ottawa has made a desperate plea for help in finding an 11-year-old girl who’s been missing for more than a week.

The Ottawa Police Service released the emotional video on Monday, featuring Nakayla Baskin’s family holding back tears as they plead for her return home.

“We need your help to find her,” Baskin’s grandmother says in the video. “If anybody sees her or hears anything, please contact the Ottawa police right away.”

Police say Baskin packed a bag and sneaked out of her home after midnight on Sept. 24. Officers have been unable to track her phone and say her typically active social media pages have gone quiet.

Baskin is five-feet-four-inches tall with light brown hair and police say she could be mistaken for a much older girl.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joanne Schnurr

&amp;lt;br /&amp;gt;