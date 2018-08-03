Hundreds of B.C. wildfires prompt request for help from out-of-province crews
KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- For the first time since British Columbia's wildfire season began in April, the Wildfire Service says it is calling for help from outside the province.
Spokeswoman Kyla Fraser says 452 wildfires are burning across B.C.
Dozens of lightning strikes were recorded Thursday night, but Fraser says potential new fire starts from those hits have not been identified and lightning storms are tapering off.
The call for help from outside B.C. was posted on social media.
Fraser says the weather has crews bracing for new wildfires expected this weekend, but despite the high level of active fires, none are threatening any communities.
Strong overnight winds in southern B.C. caused a spot fire to jump the Similkameen River, ahead of a 65-square-kilometre blaze burning near Keremeos, but Fraser says crews responded quickly and the spot fire is not a risk to nearby homes.
Several fires in southeastern B.C. have forced an evacuation in Kootenay National Park and the indefinite closure of Highway 93 between Radium and the Alberta boundary.
