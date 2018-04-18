Humboldt Broncos tribute concert to be held in Saskatoon
A hearse carrying the body of 19 year old Jacob Leicht of the Humboldt Broncos, leaves his funeral in Humboldt, Sask., Friday, April, 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 4:55AM EDT
A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos - and those affected by the hockey team's fatal bus crash - is taking place later this month in Saskatoon.
Organizers of the Country Thunder Music Festival say they've booked the city's SaskTel Centre for a music event on April 27.
A list of performers will be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday morning.
Gerry Krochak, a spokesman for the organizers, says money raised by ticket sales will go to families of the Humboldt players.
It's the latest in a number of fundraisers that sprouted up after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, which killed 16 players and staff.
A GoFundMe page dedicated to the hockey team has raised more than $13 million in the 10 days since it launched.
The Country Thunder Music Festival holds a number of four-day events each year in the United States and Canada, including one in Craven, Sask. and another in Calgary.
