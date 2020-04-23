TORONTO -- In response to the tragic events in Nova Scotia last weekend, CTV Atlantic, CTV2 Atlantic, CTVNews.ca and CTV News Channel are offering live coverage of Friday night’s virtual vigil to pay tribute to the victims.

The locally organized vigil, called “Nova Scotia Remembers,” is set to include musical performances and messages from dignitaries.

CTV Atlantic’s Steve Murphy will host the CTV News special.

The vigil, which will begin at 6 p.m. EDT/ 7 p.m. ADT., will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, with the links to be posted at heartcolchester.ca.