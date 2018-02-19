Home again for Toronto firefighter who vanished in NY, wound up in Calif.
Constantinos (Danny) Filippidis in a Feb. 13, 2018 photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)
TORONTO -- The president of the union representing Toronto's firefighters says a fire captain who was found in California after vanishing from a New York state ski slope is back in Canada.
Frank Ramagnano says Constantinos (Danny) Filippidis made a brief stop in Lake Placid, N.Y., to talk to police before heading home to Canada.
Ramagnano says he's not sure when exactly Filippidis got home.
The firefighter disappeared while skiing in Lake Placid, N.Y., earlier this month, and reappeared in Sacramento, Calif., six days later.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has said Filippidis couldn't provide officers with many details about his route from New York state to the Sacramento airport.
Though they say he believed he travelled most of the way in a transport truck and was not the victim of any crime.
