TORONTO -- Health Canada has recalled more than 5,000 Hampton Bay Mara 54-inch ceiling fans after the company received 47 reports of the fan’s blades detaching during use.

According to a product safety alert released by Health Canada on Wednesday, the affected products were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores from May to October 2020.

The fans were manufactured in China and distributed through a company called King of Fans in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Although the company has received no reports of injuries in Canada, the company received two reports of the fan blades hitting consumers in the U.S., and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

In a joint recall with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC), Health Canada is advising consumers to stop using the fan and contact King of Fans for instructions on how to do a proper inspection.

In the recall details released by the U.S. CPSC, the agency advises consumers who observe blade movement, uneven gaps between the blades, or movement of the clip during inspection, to immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

In an email to CNN, Home Depot confirmed that it sold about 80,000 of the fans in the U.S. before pulling them from stores. When they became aware of the issue, the retailer said it “voluntarily recalled the product and stopped sales.”

“We’re committed to the safety and quality of our products,” the spokesperson said.