Halifax man who strangled off-duty cop appealing 'manifestly excessive' sentence
Christopher Garnier arrives at Nova Supreme Court in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 12:41PM EDT
HALIFAX -- A Halifax man who strangled an off-duty police officer and used a compost bin to dispose of her body is appealing his sentence.
Christopher Garnier was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell.
The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice ruled last month that Garnier would be able to apply for parole after serving 13 and a half years -- less 699 days for time served.
A notice of appeal filed last Thursday says Garnier is appealing his sentence, as it was "manifestly excessive."
The documents say Justice Joshua Arnold "over-emphasized" the aggravating factor of interfering with human remains in determining Garnier's period of parole ineligibility.
The document, signed by Garnier, says: "I desire to present my case and argument in person."
Garnier had earlier appealed his conviction, in part because he says police interview tactics elicited a false confession.
