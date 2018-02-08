GTA supply teacher charged for alleged 'sexual relationship' with male student
High school supply teacher Marianna Riossi, of Vaughan, is shown in this October 2016 image. (Adriano Volpentesta / Instagram)
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 1:05PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 3:37PM EST
A Toronto-area woman working as a high school supply teacher is facing multiple sexual assault charges over an alleged sexual relationship with a teenage student.
Marianna Riossi, 28, of Vaughan, faces three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation in connection with the alleged incident.
York Regional Police say the suspect was working as a supply teacher in the York Catholic District School Board when she allegedly became involved in a “sexual relationship” with a student, between October and December of last year.
Riossi had been working as an occasional supply teacher with the board since 2014, police say.
She is listed as a teacher in good standing with the Ontario College of Teachers. The OCT say she has been certified to teach since 2012.
Riossi also has a rating of 4.96 out of five stars on the Rate My Teachers site, based on 15 reviews.
Riossi is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on March 6.
