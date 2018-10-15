

CTVNews.ca Staff





A six-year-old girl was struck and killed by a transit train in Calgary while walking to school.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday near the Somerset-Bridlewood CTrain station in the city’s southwest.

According to Calgary police, the girl was crossing the street when the crossing’s bells and lights were set off to warn of an approaching train.

“When she was trying to cross the tracks, she unfortunately got confused,” Sgt. Chris Agren told CTV Calgary.

Agren said the train driver sounded the vehicle’s horn and tried to stop the train, but the girl “doubled back into the path of the train” and was hit.

An ambulance with a police escort took her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl appeared to have been walking to school by herself, police said.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Alicia Fieldberg