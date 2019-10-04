Fredericton police identify human remains found in city landfill site
The New Brunswick flag is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 4:44PM EDT
Fredericton police have confirmed the identity of human remains found at a landfill site on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday as those of 55-year old Jeffrey Peter Kroon of Fredericton.
Police say they believe Kroon was transported to the landfill site in a garbage truck after being in a commercial garbage bin.
While police say they don't know why he was in the bin, they don't suspect foul play.
In a statement Friday, police say they don't believe Kroon had been living on the street or sleeping in a dumpster and that he had a warm, dry place to stay.
However police are recommending that commercial garbage bins be locked to discourage people from getting inside.
Anyone with information concerning Kroon's activities on Tuesday, Oct. 1 is asked to call Fredericton Police or Crime Stoppers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lawyers expect multi-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case
- Healing lodge transfer under review for man who sexually assaulted girl
- Say 'au revoir' to 'hi': Quebec wants stores and government offices to only use 'bonjour'
- Jury finds Matthew Raymond, accused in Fredericton killings, unfit to stand trial
- Setback for rejected Edmonton babysitter's human rights complaints against parents