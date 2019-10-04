

The Canadian Press





Fredericton police have confirmed the identity of human remains found at a landfill site on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday as those of 55-year old Jeffrey Peter Kroon of Fredericton.

Police say they believe Kroon was transported to the landfill site in a garbage truck after being in a commercial garbage bin.

While police say they don't know why he was in the bin, they don't suspect foul play.

In a statement Friday, police say they don't believe Kroon had been living on the street or sleeping in a dumpster and that he had a warm, dry place to stay.

However police are recommending that commercial garbage bins be locked to discourage people from getting inside.

Anyone with information concerning Kroon's activities on Tuesday, Oct. 1 is asked to call Fredericton Police or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.