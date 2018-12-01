Franco-Ontarians protest Ford government's cuts to services for French-speakers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands at the podium during a press announcement at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Thursday, August 9, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 2:08PM EST
OTTAWA - Franco-Ontarians and their supporters are gathering across the province to protest Premier Doug Ford's cuts to services for French-speakers.
Many are donning the green-and-white flag that represents Ontario francophones as they rally to denounce the Ford government's decision to scrap plans for a standalone French-language university and eliminate the independent office of the French-language services commissioner.
The largest of the 40 or so rallies is expected to be in Ottawa, where the crowd will include a number of politicians including federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.
The Ford government's moves sparked widespread anger within French-speaking communities in Ontario and Quebec and have been publicly denounced by the Quebec legislature.
Ontario legislator Amanda Simard, who represents a riding with a large number of French-speakers, severed ties with the Progressive Conservative party this week after failing to convince Ford to reverse the cuts.
Ford has sought to soften his decision by announcing he would create a commissioner position within the office of the provincial ombudsman, establish a Ministry of Francophone Affairs, and hire a senior policy adviser on francophone affairs in the premier's office.
