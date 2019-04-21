Four teens killed in single-vehicle crash in Miramichi, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 7:43AM EDT
MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- Police in Miramichi, New Brunswick say four teenagers are dead after their vehicle left the road Saturday night and came to rest upside down in deep water.
Police say officers and other first responders were called to the accident scene off Nelson Street just after 10:30 p.m. local time.
They say the two male and two female occupants of the vehicle were transported to Miramichi Regional Hospital where they later died of their injuries.
The names of the teens are not being released at this time pending notification to their families.
Police say more information will be made available at a press conference this afternoon.
