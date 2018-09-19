Four children hurt in school bus crash in eastern Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:24PM EDT
HAWKESBURY, Ont. - Four children sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in eastern Ontario.
Provincial police say officers from their Hawkesbury detachment were called to the scene of the four-car collision, which occurred around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
They say a tractor trailer was also involved in the collision.
Police say the bus driver was airlifted to a hospital in Ottawa, four children were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and an unspecified number of others were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Police did not disclose the age of the children.
A stretch of Highway 34 remains closed while officers continue their investigation into the crash.
