TORONTO -- Allan Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada's ambassador to the United States during the Reagan administration, has died.

He was 92.

A death notice says Gotlieb died of cancer and Parkinson's disease at his home in Toronto on Saturday.

A long-time public servant and companion of the Order of Canada, Gotlieb became deputy minister of the department of communications in 1968 and was later named deputy minister of manpower and immigration.

He became the ambassador to the United States in 1981, and held the position throughout Ronald Reagan's administration.

Gotlieb penned five books, including "The Washington Diaries," recounting his time in the U.S. capital.