Forest fire in Ontario cottage country hasn't grown in nearly a week: officials
Smoke from fires in the Cochrane sector, which are located to the south and west of the community of Fort Severn, Ont., is shown in an Aug.5, 2018 handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO-Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 12:47PM EDT
PARRY SOUND, Ont. - Officials say a large forest fire burning in northeastern Ontario has successfully been contained for nearly a week, allowing area residents to return to their homes.
The Ministry of Natural Resources says the fire known as "Parry Sound 33" remains at 113 square kilometres.
It says people have been able to return to their homes and cottages since Friday, but a daytime travel restriction is still in place for Pickerel River and Key River as a result of the ongoing efforts to fight the fire.
The ministry says there are 116 forest fires currently burning in the province -- 11 of which are out of control.
The province has received support from across Canada, the United States and Mexico to battle the fires, with more than 300 firefighters currently in the province.
Officials say recent rainfall has helped in cutting back the blazes.
