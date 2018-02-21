

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





The City of Brantford has declared a state of emergency and called for an immediate evacuation after heavy rain and unseasonable warmth triggered severe flooding for areas near the Grand River in southwestern Ontario, which runs through the city.

Roughly 2,200 homes and up to 4,900 people have been impacted in the affected areas, City of Brantford officials told CTV News on Wednesday.

Residents living in the areas of Holmedale, Old West Brant, and Eagle Palace are being ordered to leave their homes immediately. The state of was issued just days after the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a widespread flood warning for the entire Grand River watershed.

“Brantford police are going door-to-door to evacuate the following streets: Foster, Cayuga, Aberdeen, Strathcona, Pontiac, Tecumseh, Ontario, Port, Eagle Ave., Robertson, Denver, and Baldwin,” the City of Brantford tweeted on Wednesday.

Ice jams along the river have led to numerous road closures ahead of the risk for more flooding throughout the day.

“GRCA reservoirs continue to operate to help reduce downstream flows during this event,” the GRCA said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Reservoirs currently have between 20-30% capacity to take in runoff from rainfall and snowmelt.”

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall warnings, issued by Environment Canada, remain in effect for a swath of southern Ontario, from London to Cornwall.

Rain will taper off from west to east through the day with rainfall totals in the 40 to 60 mm range, according to Environment Canada.

“This wet, record mild spell in combination with snowmelt is causing localized flooding across southern Ontario,” a rainfall warning for Brant reads.

Transit buses have been arranged at several main intersections in Brantford to assist residents in evacuating.

Those seeking shelter are advised to visit Brantford’s Woodman Community Centre. Pets are also welcome at the community centre, where they’ll be picked up by the Brant SPCA for shelter.

