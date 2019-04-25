Five-year-old Ontario boy found safe; Amber Alert ends
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 5:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 25, 2019 7:06PM EDT
A five-year-old Ontario boy whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert has been found safe, police say.
The boy was reported missing Thursday morning by his father after failing to show up to school in Mississauga, Ont.
Police had been searching for the boy and his 47-year-old mother, who they say picked him up from school Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators had received information that the boy and his mother may have been travelled from Mississauga to London, Ont. Police said they were both found safe Thursday evening in Tilbury, Ont., nearly 150 kilometres southwest of London, "as a direct result of the Amber Alert."
Further details were not immediately available.
