Fire damages greenhouse operation of Quebec's largest flower producer
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:56PM EST
LAVAL, Que. -- Fire has ravaged a Laval, Que., greenhouse operation that bills itself as the province's largest producer of flowers.
The blaze broke out shortly after 4 a.m. today at Serres Sylvain Cleroux in the suburb north of Montreal, and it burned out of control for hours.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The company's website says its greenhouse operation covers more than nine hectares, with facilities in Laval and Mirabel, Que.
It specializes in the production of annual flowers, selling in Quebec, Ontario and the United States.
