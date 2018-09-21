Female foreign ministers meet in Montreal to talk security, gender-based violence
Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, left, participates in an armchair discussion with journalist Masha Gessen, centre, moderated by Heather Reisman, CEO of Indigo Books & Music, at the Women in the World Summit in Toronto, Monday, September 10, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 5:10PM EDT
Female foreign affairs ministers from around the world are gathering in Montreal for a two-day summit that is described by Canada's Chrystia Freeland as the first of its kind.
Freeland and Federica Mogherini, the high representative of the European Union, are co-hosting a series of meetings that began this afternoon.
Topics on the agenda include international security, strengthening democracy and fighting sexual and gender-based violence.
Mogherini said the gathering is important both as a symbol of what women can achieve, and as a chance to work toward removing barriers so more women can gain access to leadership positions.
The summit brings together at least half of the 30 women who hold foreign affairs portfolios globally, as well as representatives from human rights groups and civil society.
Freeland says she thinks it's the first time the world's female foreign ministers have gathered for an official summit.
