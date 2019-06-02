

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP recovered the body of a 29-year-old Manitoba man who drowned in a Saskatchewan lake last week after jumping in the water to save a child.

Kamasack RCMP said on May 31 that their underwater recovery team located the body of Dallas Miller from Madge Lake in eastern Saskatchewan.

Police say that Miller, two women and five children were boating when one of the children who was playing in the water was pulled away from the boat by the waves.

RCMP say that Miller, a father of two, jumped in the water to help and managed to push the child towards a woman who jumped in afterwards.

Miller, however, went under the water and was unable to get to safety.

The coroner’s service is investigating.