

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Regina man has beaten some incredible odds -- winning two houses in separate lotteries in the span of six years.

Dwayne Prystupa said he received an unbelievable call from his brother-in-law on Thursday, breaking the news that he won a home in the 2018 Hospitals of Regina Foundation home lottery.

“My brother-in-law called me and he goes, ‘I can’t believe you won another house,’” Prystupa told CTV Regina on Friday. “I didn’t believe him. He had it still on TV. So he re-wound it and he was playing for me while I was listening.”

TV cameras were rolling as Prystupa, his wife, and two young daughters toured the luxury home.

“I can’t believe it. I’m extremely blessed to have this happen twice,” he said.

Prystupa won his first house in 2012 by playing the STARS home lottery. They sold that home, put the money in the bank, and continued to buy home lotto tickets.

“You never think it is going to happen again, so I want to continue to support [the charities],” he explained.

With a report from CTV Regina’s Wayne Mantyka