

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton say a 44-year-old parachutist has survived a mishap that occurred during a jump to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Hamilton police say the man, described as an "experienced skydiver from Toronto," jumped from an altitude of about 600 metres during an event to mark the occasion on Thursday.

They say trouble began when his primary parachute appeared to become tangled.

He then deployed a secondary chute that didn't open effectively, but did manage to slow his fall from about 30 metres.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

They say Transport Canada has been notified.