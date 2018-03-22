Excavator frees dolphins trapped by pack ice in Newfoundland harbour
HEARTS DELIGHT, N.L. -- A pod of dolphins trapped by pack ice in a Newfoundland harbour have been freed by the local fire chief, who used an excavator to clear a channel for the stranded animals.
The six white-beaked dolphins had been stuck in a small, open pool of sea water just off Heart's Delight since Sunday, prompting concerns for their safety.
On Thursday, a change in the wind pushed the ice closer to shore, shrinking the opening.
Local resident Verna Chislett says fire Chief Stan Legge swung into action, using an excavator to pull chunks of ice around the end of the town's wharf.
At one point, the wind shifted again, the ice pans moved apart and the dolphins quickly swam to the open waters of Trinity Bay.
Fisheries Department spokesman Kevin Guest says the dolphins appeared to be healthy despite their ordeal.
