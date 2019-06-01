Evacuation order lifted at Quebec City airport
In this file photo, the arrivals area inside the Jean-Lesage international airport in Quebec City is seen on Thursday, November 16, 2017 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
An evacuation order has been lifted at Quebec City’s airport following a police investigation Saturday evening.
Police officers were on scene at the transit hub Saturday night to carry out a “police operation,” police said in a tweet. Travellers were asked to leave the terminal, and an access road was closed off.
Neither police nor officials with the Jean-Lesage International Airport of Quebec have confirmed the cause of the evacuation.
The evacuation was announced at 7:40 p.m. and the all-clear was given shortly after 9 p.m.
"Passengers and employees re-entered the terminal. Operations are back to normal," the airport said in a tweet.
Evacuation of the terminal (city side) in collaboration with the @SPVQ_police. More details to come.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) June 1, 2019
Evacuation of the terminal: Access road to the terminal temporarily closed. More details to come.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) June 2, 2019
OPÉRATION|Opération policière en cours à l’aéroport de Québec .@QuebecYQB— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) June 2, 2019
Plus d’informations à venir
9:08 pm: Passengers and employees re-entered the terminal. Operations are back to normal.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) June 2, 2019
Access road to the terminal accessible again. Thanks for your patience and your understanding.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) June 2, 2019
