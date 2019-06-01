

CTVNews.ca Staff





An evacuation order has been lifted at Quebec City’s airport following a police investigation Saturday evening.

Police officers were on scene at the transit hub Saturday night to carry out a “police operation,” police said in a tweet. Travellers were asked to leave the terminal, and an access road was closed off.

Neither police nor officials with the Jean-Lesage International Airport of Quebec have confirmed the cause of the evacuation.

The evacuation was announced at 7:40 p.m. and the all-clear was given shortly after 9 p.m.

"Passengers and employees re-entered the terminal. Operations are back to normal," the airport said in a tweet.

