Environmental impact of N.S. turbines must be researched: executive director
A turbine for the Cape Sharp Tidal project is seen at the Pictou Shipyard in Pictou, N.S., on May 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 1:35PM EST
HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's bid to become a world leader in tidal energy received a boost today when Energy Minister Geoff MacLellan announced a new competition for research funding.
MacLellan says $150,000 is being offered to support five research projects that will involve the use of Dalhousie University's Aquatron -- one of Canada's largest aquatic research facilities.
Stephen Dempsey, executive director of the Offshore Energy Research Association, says more research is needed into environmental monitoring and cost-reduction as tests continue in the Bay of Fundy, which has some the world's highest and strongest tides.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 16.
The money is being offered by the association, an independent non-profit group that gets its funding from the provincial government.
Last November, a large turbine began producing electricity as part of a test project at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre near Parrsboro, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy.
