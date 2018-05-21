

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton police are searching for an inmate convicted of second degree murder who escaped custody Saturday night.

Kecia Spade, 26, was last seen leaving the Buffalo Sage Wellness House in downtown Edmonton around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Correctional Service of Canada says employees immediately contacted police and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The Buffalo Sage Wellness House is a minimum-security facility managed by Native Counselling Services of Alberta for inmates who have a low probability of escape and a low risk to public safety.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it and the NCSA will investigate the circumstances of the escape and will work with police to locate Spade as quickly as possible.