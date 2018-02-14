

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- An Edmonton police officer is facing several criminal charges, including obstruction of justice.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says Sgt. Kevin Fald misrepresented the status of a police investigation in family court in 2016.

It alleges the officer was not part of the investigation and his misrepresentation led the court to grant an emergency protection order.

The agency further alleges Fald attempted to obstruct a professional standards investigation into his conduct.

It also alleges Fald consulted two police information databases in the commission of the offences.

Edmonton police say the 24-year member of the force has been removed from duty without pay pending the outcome of his case.

Fald faces two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of unauthorized use of a computer. He is to appear in court March 16.

"The EPS and our community rightfully hold our police officers to the highest standards. Any violation of these standards is completely unacceptable," Chief Rod Knecht said in a release Wednesday.