Doug Ford to announce inquiry into previous Liberal government's spending
Doug Ford speaks as he is sworn in as premier of Ontario during a ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 1:10PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government is expected to announce details today of an inquiry into the previous Liberal government's spending.
The Canadian Press has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce the Commission of Inquiry that will look at the provincial deficit and come up with ways to address it.
Ford is expected to name the person who will head the three-member panel.
He is also expected today to issue a request for proposals for a value-for-money audit of the government books.
The premier pledged that the commission of inquiry would build on the work of the province's auditor general, who has been critical of government accounting standards that she said understate its deficits by billions.
Ford will make the announcements this afternoon with Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.
