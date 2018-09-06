Dismantled military aircraft taking road trip from Halifax to Ontario
Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP140 Aurora surveillance plane at the Canadian Forces base Sunday, February 19, 2017 in the Persian Gulf.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 7:13AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova Scotia to Ontario, using highways instead of the airways in its relocation.
The wingless giant -- a CP-140 Aurora -- is heading from a holding facility in Halifax to Trenton, Ont., where it will be housed in the National Air Force Museum of Canada.
The large aircraft with distinct Royal Canadian Air Force markings originated in 14 Wing Greenwood, N.S., and will be transported mostly along the Trans-Canada Highway.
Defence officials are asking motorists to watch out for the especially wide load since the fuselage and wings need two traffic lanes.
They expect the fuselage to arrive in Trenton on Friday, while the wings will likely be there next week.
The aircraft, which will be reassembled in Trenton, was withdrawn from use in the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CP-140s in 2015.
Fourteen other CP-140 Auroras are based in 19 Wing Comox, B.C., and 14 Wing Greenwood, and are used primarily for airborne anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dismantled military aircraft taking road trip from Halifax to Ontario
- One arrested, two in hospital after altercation at Milton, Ont., elementary school
- Police close off section of downtown Ottawa after several calls about a bear
- First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt, says situation is 'dire'
- Toronto beats temperature record as students swelter in schools without AC