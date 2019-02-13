David Assman has cheeky response after being denied personalized licence plate
David Assman added a decal to the back of his truck after SGI rejected his custom licence plate request (Facebook: David Assman)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 3:40PM EST
MELVILLE, Sask. - A Saskatchewan man has come up with a cheeky response to the province rejecting his request for a personalized licence plate.
David Assman, pronounced Oss-man, wanted to put his last name on his licence plate.
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said no because it could be considered offensive when seen out of context.
Assman says in a Facebook post that he appealed the decision but was again rejected.
In response, he added a large "ASSMAN" decal to the back of his truck that's designed to look like a licence plate.
The move has gotten a lot of response on social media -- including from the SGI twitter account.
Just as Sgi anticipated me appealing my denial I also anticipated them refusing my appeal ! I could have got a plate...Posted by David Assman on Tuesday, 12 February 2019
