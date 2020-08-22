PENTICTON, B.C. -- The B.C. Wildfire Service says the strong winds that were expected to help a wildfire burning south of Penticton grow significantly on Friday failed to do so.

In a statement posted on the provincial government's website Saturday morning, the service says 200 firefighters and 16 helicopters are now battling the Christie Mountain blaze.

The service says there has been "minimal fire activity" over the past 24 hours, with the wildfire still estimated to be roughly 20 square kilometres in size.

The fire is burning on rocky, sloped terrain, making it hard for ground crews and heavy equipment to tackle.

In southeastern B.C., meanwhile, a 30-square-kilometre wildfire burning west of Canal Flats has been moving uphill and away from nearby infrastructure.

Ten properties near that fire remain on an evacuation order.

This report was first published by the Canadian Press on Aug. 22, 2020.