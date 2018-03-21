Charge upgraded for Toronto man accused in 2017 gay village death
Tess Richey was reported missing in November 2017 after a night out with a friend.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 2:20PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto's gay village last year is now charged with first-degree murder.
Police had initially charged 21-year-old Kalen Schlatter with second-degree murder last month.
The victim, 22-year-old Tess Richey, was reported missing in November 2017 after a night out with a friend.
Richey's mother found her body four days later in a stairwell in an alley just steps from where she was last seen alive.
Officers have said surveillance video shows Schlatter and Richey together near the alley.
