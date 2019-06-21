Celebrations across Canada to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 9:08AM EDT
TORONTO - Events are being held across Canada to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, including a sunrise ceremony in Toronto, a totem pole unveiling in Whitehorse and the renaming of a street in Montreal.
Toronto Mayor John Tory met with Indigenous leaders and community members during a traditional ceremony in Nathan Phillips Square outside city hall that included singing, drumming and a sacred fire.
Later today in Whitehorse, a restored centennial totem pole will be unveiled with members of the late carver's family in attendance.
In Montreal, officials are expected to rename Amherst Street in honour of someone of Indigenous significance.
British general Jeffery Amherst, who oversaw the capitulation of Montreal in September 1760, is also accused of using blankets that he knew were contaminated with smallpox to quell Indigenous rebellions.
Meantime in Gatineau, Que., this morning, Liberal MP William Amos is expected to unveil an interactive map of Indigenous place names across the country.
