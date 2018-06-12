

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of bumbling burglars were caught on camera using a battering ram to gain entry to an antiques store in Edmonton.

Early Saturday morning, three masked intruders reversed a mini-van with a metal structure affixed onto the back of the vehicle into the glass front door of the Beck Antiques and Jewelry shop.

Once inside, the thieves began shattering showcases and snatching the valuables within, according to the store’s surveillance footage.

The smash-and-grab style appeared to be working for the robbers until the shop suddenly began to fill with smoke.

“They can’t see anything inside,” owner Clinton Beck told CTV Edmonton on Monday as he reviewed the video again. “They’re kind of clumsy and running into each other.”

The burglars scramble to escape the smoke and can be seen running back to the van with whatever items they managed to steal. At one point, one of the thieves drops and breaks what appears to be a display case in the parking lot.

“It’s like watching a ‘Trailer Park Boys’ episode,” Beck said with a laugh.

Beck said his store has had dozens of break-ins and attempted robberies, which is why he installed 16 surveillance cameras and the smoke machine he bought two weeks ago.

“The smoke machine is definitely the key to success,” he said. “It works so well.”

In the end, the thieves only made off with a coin set and a bit of silver totalling a few hundred dollars because the more-valuable items were hidden away.

Although he wasn’t prepared for the use of a battering ram, Beck said he will safeguard against it for the next time.

“I will now start building a moat,” he said, with a chuckle.

Beck is offering $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the thieves’ arrest.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett