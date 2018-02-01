

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Caroline Mulroney will run for leadership of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party, a campaign source tells CTV News sister station CP24.

The move follows wide-spread speculation about who will lead the party into the June 7 provincial election against Premier Kathleen Wynne in the wake of former PC leader Patrick Brown’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Mulroney is the Progressive Conservative candidate for the York-Simcoe riding, a lawyer, and the daughter of former Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney.

According to the source, Mulroney has significant support from both caucus and candidates, and will have to get 100 signatures to become a nominated candidate.

Mulroney received some endorsement on social media after her sister-in-law Jessica Mulroney posed the question of if she should run to her Instagram following.

“We need more smart and competent women in politics,” read the poll posted on Tuesday. “I think my sister-in-law Caroline Mulroney would be an amazing Premier. Do you think she should run?”