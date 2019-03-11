Caregivers still vulnerable under new immigration rules, advocates warn
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen speaks at the Black History Month reception in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 1:57PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Migrant workers employed in Canada as caregivers are confused by new changes to immigration programs aimed at them.
Many are concerned the changes could mean barriers to obtaining permanent residency.
Last month, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen announced two new five-year experiments on caregiver immigration, which have been billed as a way to allow caregivers to come to Canada with their families and offering them greater opportunity to become permanent residents.
Advocate groups that represent and work with migrant workers say they welcome many of the announced changes, but questions remain about whether restrictive requirements to achieve permanent residency will remain.
Temporary foreign workers are vulnerable to employer abuse and can lose their legal status and be deported due to language and resource barriers in trying to navigate Canada's immigration system.
Janet Dench with the Canadian Council for Refugees says some of the changes to the caregivers program are positive, but says migrant workers remain among the most vulnerable populations in Canada and they should be offered the same rights and status as other newcomers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario government open to ban on single-use plastics
- B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts: regulator
- Metis veterans from Second World War awaiting apology from federal government
- Caregivers still vulnerable under new immigration rules, advocates warn
- Canadian craft beer brewers lack diversity, former sales rep claims